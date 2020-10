Lothar Wieler, head of Robert Koch Institute, Germany's federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, attends a news conference on the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Berlin, Germany October 22, 2020. Germany's disease control centre is reporting a new daily record increase in coronavirus infections, which rocketed past the 10,000 mark for the first time as the pandemic continues to spread. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany must prepare for the possibility of an uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus pandemic but is still able to slow it, the head of the RKI public health institute said on Thursday.