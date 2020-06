FILE PHOTO - A woman wearing a protective mask stands on a bridge in front of the skyline in Frankfurt, Germany, April 14, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of workers in Germany on reduced hours has risen to 7.3 million, a poll of economic institute Ifo showed on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic is affecting almost all sectors.

The number compares with around 1.5 million workers on short-time during the financial crisis in May 2009, Ifo added.