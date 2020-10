FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, October 28, 2020. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - A nationwide lockdown that Chancellor Angela Merkel is hoping to agree with the premiers of Germany’s states on Wednesday would start on Nov. 2, German newspaper Bild reported.

A draft resolution seen by Reuters earlier had said the circuit-breaker lockdown would begin on Nov. 4.