Top German health official says lockdown of two to four weeks is needed

FILE PHOTO: General view of "Reeperbahn Street" in the famous red-light district "Reeperbahn" during a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hamburg, Germany April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - A lockdown lasting two to four weeks is necessary in order to break a third wave of the coronavirus, Germany’s top public health official said on Friday.

Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, said projections showed that mobility needed to be massively reduced in order to stop infections rising.

“Every day in which we don’t act, we lose lives,” he told a weekly news conference.