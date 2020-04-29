Germany hopes there will be coordinated EU decision on foreign travel: minister

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government warned foreign travel would not be risk-free even if travel restrictions were lifted, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Germany hopes to discuss a coordinated solution with its European Union partners.

Maas told reporters that the government would revisit on a weekly basis the question of whether travel restrictions could be lifted, but advised against leisure travel even if they were, adding that there could be no guarantee that travel warnings would not be reintroduced at short notice.

Although a Europe-wide solution would be desirable, he could not rule out that there would be differences in travel regimes between the EU’s member states, he added.