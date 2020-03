A health worker sprays disinfectant to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

BERLIN (Reuters) - Many German companies, particularly in the textiles industry, have switched to producing medical equipment such as protective masks that are needed to help combat the coronavirus epidemic, a German health ministry spokesman said on Monday.