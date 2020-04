Personnel from the department of Infection and Tropical Medicine at the University of Munich, accompanied by police, try to find volunteers to participate in a study about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Munich Germany, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - Saxony became the first German state to make the wearing of masks compulsory on public transport and in shops, German magazine Focus reported on Friday.

The move was announced by state premier Michael Kretschmer after a meeting of the eastern state’s cabinet, the magazine reported on its website. Kretschmer said the mask could be as simple as an improvised scarf or handkerchief.