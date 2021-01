FILE PHOTO: Parasol stands are seen in front of a closed souvenir shop as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues during an extended lockdown in Frankfurt, Germany, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government of Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders on Tuesday agreed to extend the country’s lockdown until Feb. 14 to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Reuters.

They also agreed to mandate medical masks for passengers of public transport, the sources added.