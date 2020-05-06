German government, states agree people from two households can eat out together: Bild

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of Germany’s federal states have agreed that people from two households can go out to eat together, Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday without citing its sources.

Merkel is due to hold a news conference later on Wednesday after meeting the premiers to discuss restrictions introduced in Germany to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A draft document seen by Reuters shows the federal government and states have agreed that states will each decide on reopening restaurants.