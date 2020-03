Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Alexander Dobrind, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Ralph Brinkhaus arrive for a CDU meeting, in Berlin, Germany March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is planning a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with representatives of unions and employers on Friday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

There is no final decision on the meeting, they added.