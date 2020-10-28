Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Berlin mayor: New corona measures give good chance of getting through in good shape

By Reuters Staff

BERLIN (Reuters) - A partial coronavirus lockdown agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states on Wednesday are tough, but if they are kept up for four weeks there is a good chance of getting through in good shape, the Berlin mayor said.

“Our hope is that this will give us a chance to de-escalate this dramatic situation,” said mayor Michael Mueller.

Writing by Madeline Chambers and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Maria Sheahan

