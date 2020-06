German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for a televised interview with public broadcaster ARD in Berlin, Germany June 4, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday that she was sticking to her decision not to run again for a fifth term as chancellor of Europe’s biggest economy.

Asked in a ZDF television interview whether she was tempted to reconsider her decision in view of the coronavirus pandemic, she said she was “firmly” resolved that this would be her last term.