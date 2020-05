FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference following a meeting with international economic and financial organisations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 20, 2020, on the effects of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday it has to be made clear that the coronavirus pandemic is not over and basic measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks are still needed.

“It hasn’t gone away. The virus is still there,” Merkel told reporters, adding it was important to her to agree with Germany’s federal states on the key questions on dealing with the coronavirus.