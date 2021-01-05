Germany to test travellers from risk areas twice for coronavirus - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel removes a protective mask as she arrives for a news conference after talks with state leaders at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany January 5, 2021. Michel Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Travellers arriving in Germany from risk regions will have to test for the coronavirus twice, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday after announcing an extension of an existing lockdown as well as some tougher measures.

Even if a first test was negative, travellers from risk regions would in future have to enter quarantine for five days and take a second test, Merkel said.