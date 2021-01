German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference about further coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - More people should work from home to help further reduce contacts that could spread the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Fewer people are working from home now than during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring, she said.