Business News
June 4, 2020 / 6:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Merkel sees no extension to sales tax reduction

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for a televised interview with public broadcaster ARD in Berlin, Germany June 4, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday a reduction in sales tax, announced as part of a 130 billion euro economic stimulus package, would only last until the end of the year.

“This is for me a cut off point,” Merkel told ZDF television when asked if the reduction could be extended. “It is meant to give a short term impulse,” she added.

On Wednesday, Merkel announced that VAT would be reduced from 19% to 16% for six months starting in July.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below