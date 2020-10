FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 7, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she does not want a repeat of the coronavirus situation seen in the spring, when Europe’s biggest economy went into lockdown.

It is too soon to give the all clear, she told an industry event.