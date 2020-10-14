Merkel says the coming days, weeks are decisive in battling pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, October 14, 2020. Michael Kappeler/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - The measures Germany takes in the coming days and weeks will be decisive in determining how well the country makes it through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Wednesday.

“We are already in a phase of exponential growth, the daily numbers show that,” she said after a meeting in which she and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states agreed on tougher measures to control the spread of the virus.