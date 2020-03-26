German minister: Crisis will transform airline industry

FILE PHOTO: German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Thursday that the airline sector would be transformed after the coronavirus crisis, which has led to widespread scrapping of flights.

“Look at which airlines are completely on the ground at the moment - that’s extremely worrying,” he told a news conference.

“We’ll see a reorganisation of the airline sector and I know the German standard of the airline sector is very strong, very strong, but to shore it up we need a European commitment because there are many people in Europe who have an interest in maintaining these structures.”