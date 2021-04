FILE PHOTO: Walmart pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine inside a Walmart department store as Walmart and other major U.S. pharmacies take part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, to increase vaccinations in the U.S. in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Sega

BERLIN (Reuters) - Moderna has not informed Germany of any changes to the delivery schedule for its coronavirus vaccine, the German health ministry said on Wednesday.

“Moderna has not communicated any changes in its delivery plans to us,” a health ministry spokeswoman said.