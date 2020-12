FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference on upcoming coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations, in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has not detected the new coronavirus strain that has been identified in Britain, Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

“It (the mutation) has not yet been identified in Germany,” Spahn said, adding that all flights from the United Kingdom will be suspended from midnight. “But of course we take the reports from Britain very seriously.”