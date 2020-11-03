Hundreds of thousands in coronavirus quarantine in Germany: minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany are in quarantine because they have tested positive for the coronavirus or have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.
Spahn, giving his first news conference since recovering from COVID-19, said he felt humbled by his experience and was grateful that he had not been hit by more serious symptoms.
