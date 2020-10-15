Germany posts record daily increase in coronavirus cases

A woman passes empty tables before the late-night curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as city-wide bars and restaurants have to close at 11pm (2100 GMT) until 6am (0400 GMT), in Berlin, Germany, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany posted a record daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, adding 6,638 cases and bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 341,223, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

Germany’s previous record daily increase was 6,294 on March 28, according to RKI data.

Thursday’s tally showed the reported death toll rose by 33 to 9,710.

By European standards, Germany has experienced relatively low infection and death rates so far during the pandemic, but new daily cases have jumped in recent weeks and Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned there could be 19,200 infections per day if current trends continue.