Germany sets aside 50 million euros to repatriate stranded tourists

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is making 50 million euros ($55.66 million) available to repatriate German tourists stranded around the world by the coronavirus-induced collapse in air transport, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a news conference on Tuesday.

Repatriation flights were planned for tourists now stranded in Morocco, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines and the Maldives, he said, adding that the government expected worldwide air passenger volumes to stay at a very low level for the foreseeable future.

“We don’t want to see further tourists stranded abroad,” he said. “For this reason we have decided to issue a warning against all touristic trips abroad. Please stay at home.”