FILE PHOTO: A woman with a protective mask and gloves is taking a picture, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in Germany is currently estimated at 0.71, the head of public health authority RKI said on Tuesday.

That number indicates that 100 infected people infect on average 71 others, meaning the number of new infections would fall over time.