German government cannot name date coronavirus restrictions will end: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government cannot yet give a specific date for when restrictions that have been imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be lifted, a spokesman said on Monday.

“Even if some people are demanding it, the government can’t yet give an exit day, a firm date from which everything will be different and the measures relaxed,” Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

Germany has drawn up a list of measures, including an obligation to wear masks in public, limits on public gatherings and the rapid tracing of infection chains, that officials think should allow life to return to normal after lockdown’s scheduled end on April 19, a paper from the Interior Ministry showed.