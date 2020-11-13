German government: No easing of coronavirus restrictions possible

FILE PHOTO: A shopping street in Bonn is seen empty at the beginning of a month-long COVID-19 lockdown in Germany November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is not possible to ease restrictions imposed on public life to slow the spread of the coronavirus, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday as infections rose by a record 23,542 in 24 hours.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of Germany’s states will meet on Monday to review the circuit-breaker lockdown imposed for a month on Nov. 2.