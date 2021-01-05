Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Germany to tighten contact restrictions over pandemic - document

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A closed chair lift is pictured as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Winterberg, Germany, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Nitschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is set to tighten its contact restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Members of a household will be allowed to meet just one additional person, the document showed.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the 16 federal states were discussing the measures on Tuesday. A news conference is expected in the afternoon.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Riham Alkousaa

