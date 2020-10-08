German RKI institute warns of uncontrolled spread of coronavirus Germany

FILE PHOTO: A paediatrician wearing a protective suit takes a swab sample from a young boy for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in front of his medical office in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - A leading German health official warned on Thursday that Europe’s biggest economy could see 10,000 new coronavirus cases per day unless people stick to hygiene and distancing rules.

“The current situation worries me a lot ... I ask you to stick to the rules,” said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, adding only 8% of cases in Germany were imported from oversees.