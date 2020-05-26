World News
May 26, 2020 / 5:04 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Germany extends coronavirus social distancing rules to June 29: source

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s government and state premiers agreed to extend social distancing restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic until June 29, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The agreement follows a row between federal and state authorities over how fast to ease lockdown measures that have helped Europe’s most populous country weather the outbreak with a relatively low number of deaths over the past two months.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
