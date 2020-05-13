World News
May 13, 2020 / 12:14 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Merkel aims for Schengen border controls to end from June 15

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel answers questions during a session at the lower house of German parliament, Bundestag, on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants all emergency border controls introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus to be removed within Europe’s 26-nation Schengen zone from June 15, she said on Wednesday.

“The goal is, if the occurrence of infections allows it - I want to say that again - that from June 15 onwards border controls in the Schengen area can be completely eliminated,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan

