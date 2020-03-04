Business News
March 4, 2020 / 12:55 PM / a few seconds ago

Germany has fiscal means to counter coronavirus in case of economic crisis: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told lawmakers on Wednesday that Germany would have “all the strength” to counter the impact of the coronavirus if the epidemic plunged the world economy into a crisis, two participants told Reuters.

The federal government’s fiscal measures would be “timely, targeted, temporary” in the case of an economic crisis, Scholz said in a closed-door meeting of parliament’s finance committee, participants said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Christian Kraemer; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below