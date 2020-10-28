Germany's Scholz: November is "month of truth" in coronavirus fight

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a joint news conference with Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that November would be a crucial month for fighting the coronavirus pandemic as Europe’s largest economy was heading towards a partial lockdown starting next week.

“November will be a month of truth. The increasing numbers of infections are forcing us to take tough countermeasures in order to break the second wave - with targeted and temporary measures, including effective financial aid for the affected companies,” Scholz said.