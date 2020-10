FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a joint news conference with Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The spread of the coronavirus in Germany is accelerating so the government must take drastic measures and November will be critical in terms of infection numbers, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

“November is the month of truth,” Scholz told Bild in an interview on the newspaper’s website.