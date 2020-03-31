German minister: We need a law to ensure supply of medicines in future

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer holds a news conference on closing its borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark from Monday in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany needs a law in future to ensure the supply of medicines in the country, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Bild newspaper on Tuesday as the world is in the grips of a coronavirus outbreak.

Seehofer said he could not rule out an obligation for citizens to wear masks in future but added that the measures already agreed upon should be given time to take effect first rather than constantly coming up with new proposals.