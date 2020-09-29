Pandemic could get out of control in certain German regions: Bavarian premier

BERLIN (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic could get out of control in certain regions, making certain concrete rules necessary, Bavarian premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday.
Soeder was speaking at a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel following a video conference with the premiers of Germany’s federal states to discuss measures as infections rise.
