German health minister encouraged by Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a conference on COVID-19 pandemic in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Data from Pfizer PFE.N and its partner BioNTech BNTX.O on their experimental COVID-19 vaccine are encouraging, Germany's health minister said on Monday.

“If this should prove true ... then it would be a good signal because it shows that this vaccine makes a difference,” Spahn told a news conference. “This is encouraging.”

The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Seythal

