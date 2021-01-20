German minister annoyed by Pfizer short-notice delivery delay

FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn adjusts his FPP2 face mask during a news conference, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany,January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s health minister on Wednesday said COVID-19 vaccine delivery delays that were announced at short notice by Pfizer and its German partner Biotech were annoying and were making Germany’s vaccine campaign planning challenging.

“We can only vaccinate with that which has been delivered,” Jens Spahn said.

Pfizer informed the European Union that it would temporarily reduce its deliveries of a COVID-19 vaccine to member states due to construction work at its plant in the Belgian town of Puurs, the German health ministry said on Friday.

