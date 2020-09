FILE PHOTO: A man in a protective mask sells cookies on the beach as the regional government of the Canary Islands forbids smoking without maintaining a safe distance and makes mandatory to wear protective masks in open public spaces, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gran Canaria, Spain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s national institute for infectious diseases on Wednesday added the Canary Islands to its list of risk regions, citing a high rate of new coronavirus infections in the Spanish autonomous region.

The Robert Koch Institute said the whole of Spain, mainland and islands, was a risk region. The institute’s update is usually followed by a travel warning to the designated regions by the Foreign Ministry.