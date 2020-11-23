Many German states favour extending COVID-19 shutdown: state PM

FILE PHOTO: Manuela Schwesig, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's State Premier addresses a New Year reception attended by the German Chancellor in her constituency of Stralsund, northern Germany on January 13, 2020. John MacDougall/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - Many of Germany’s 16 federal states are in favour of extending a partial shutdown meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and make family gatherings over Christmas possible, one of the state prime ministers said on Monday.

“The (infection) numbers are subdued but they remain high,” Manuela Schwesig, premier of the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, told Deutschlandfunk radio.

Germany imposed a month-long “lockdown-lite” from Nov. 2 to contain a second wave of the virus that is sweeping much of Europe, but infection numbers have not declined.

State premiers and Chancellor Angela Merkel are due to discuss new measures on Wednesday. They could extend the measures until Dec. 20, according to senior politicians and a draft proposal obtained by Reuters on Sunday.

Bars and restaurants are closed, but schools and shops remain open. Private gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people from two households, and the draft proposal says that number would be reduced to five.