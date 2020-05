FILE PHOTO: The company logo is pictured on a Tesla Model X electric car in Berlin, Germany, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday that he did not expect any major delays to the construction of Tesla’s (TSLA.O) factory near Berlin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. electric carmaker said last November it would build a factory in Gruenheide in the eastern state of Brandenburg near Berlin, creating up to 12,000 jobs.