Germany to introduce mandatory COVID tests for travellers next week

An employee of the diagnostics provider Centogene works inside a container housing their mobile laboratory at Germany's first walk-through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test center which is opened in cooperation with air carrier Lufthansa and Fraport at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - New rules for mandatory coronavirus tests for travellers entering Germany from countries designated as risk areas are due to come into effect next week, a spokeswoman for the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday at a regular news conference.

Germany announced plans on Monday for free, mandatory coronavirus tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries in order to slow the spread of infections as the holiday season kicks into high gear.