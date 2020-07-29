Health News
July 29, 2020 / 11:54 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Germany to introduce mandatory COVID tests for travellers next week

1 Min Read

An employee of the diagnostics provider Centogene works inside a container housing their mobile laboratory at Germany's first walk-through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test center which is opened in cooperation with air carrier Lufthansa and Fraport at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - New rules for mandatory coronavirus tests for travellers entering Germany from countries designated as risk areas are due to come into effect next week, a spokeswoman for the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday at a regular news conference.

Germany announced plans on Monday for free, mandatory coronavirus tests for holidaymakers returning from high-risk countries in order to slow the spread of infections as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below