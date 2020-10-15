Germany has supply deals with Abbot, Roche and Healthineers for antigen tests

FILE PHOTO: A sign leading to COVID-19 tests is seen at the Hochfelln service station on the A8 motorway near the town of Bergen, Germany, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s health ministry has signed contracts with Abbot Laboratories, Roche and Siemens Healthineers to supply fast tests to detect coronavirus.

A spokesman for the health ministry confirmed on Thursday in an email that the ministry has signed letters of intent with the three companies to supply the so-called rapid antigen tests.

Germany said last week it has secured 9 million antigen tests per month that can deliver a result in minutes and aims to increase that number.