Germany has supply deals with Abbot, Roche and Healthineers for antigen tests

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s health ministry has signed contracts with Abbot Laboratories, Roche and Siemens Healthineers to supply fast tests to detect coronavirus.
A spokesman for the health ministry confirmed on Thursday in an email that the ministry has signed letters of intent with the three companies to supply the so-called rapid antigen tests.
Germany said last week it has secured 9 million antigen tests per month that can deliver a result in minutes and aims to increase that number.
Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Riham Alkousaa
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.