FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit disinfects a passenger plane of Smartwings airline at Vaclav Havel Airport due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns in Prague, Czech Republic, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Ministry on Friday issued travel warnings for the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, and the Austrian state of Tirol, warning against unnecessary travel to those destinations due to high coronavirus infection rates.