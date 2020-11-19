German health official expects number of COVID-19 infections to fall

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany remains far too high but there are signs that the country’s “lockdown lite” is working and could reduce numbers soon, health officials said on Thursday.

“It is a fact that the measures are working,” Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), told a news conference, referring to Germany’s partial lockdown in place since Nov. 2.

Bars and restaurants are closed, while schools and shops remain open. Private gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people from two households.

After an exponential increase in the number of infections over the past weeks, a plateau had now been reached, Wieler said. “We do not see the number of cases falling yet, but I am optimistic that they will.”

However, he stopped short of raising hopes for restriction-free Christmas holidays, saying it was unclear how long measures to slow the pandemic will have to remain in place.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany over the past 24 hours increased by 22,609 to 855,916, the biggest daily rise since a record of 23,542 on Nov. 13, RKI data showed on Thursday.

Europe’s largest economy has reported 139 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Experts say that needs to be reduced to 50 to still be able to trace contacts and politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel have signalled that restrictions could be tightened further next week.

The German parliament passed a legal framework for enforcing restrictions on Wednesday in a move aimed at preventing legal challenges to the measures that have so far mostly been enforceable at the state or local level.

Although most Germans accept the latest measures, critics say the amendment endangers civil rights. On Wednesday, German police unleashed water cannons and pepper spray to disperse thousands of protesters.

RKI’s Wieler also welcomed recent news on experimental COVID-19 vaccine trials, saying vaccines with an efficacy of more than 90% would be “great weapons” against the pandemic.

After Pfizer PFE.N, BioNTech 22UAy.F and Moderna MRNA.O released data from late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials that showed more than 90% efficacy, Britain's AstraZeneca AZN.L said Thursday a potential vaccine developed with Oxford University produced a strong immune response in older adults.