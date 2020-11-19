German health official optimistic about COVID-19 trend

Slideshow ( 4 images )

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany is still far too high but there are signs that distancing measures are working so the positive trend of stabilising case numbers should continue, health officials said on Thursday.

The head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said he was optimistic the positive trend would continue, though it is unclear how long measures to slow the pandemic will have to remain in place.

The head of RKI’s surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, added there are indications that German restrictions are working after the number of new infections has stabilised.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,609 to 855,916, the biggest increase in six days, RKI data showed on Thursday, while death toll rose by 251 to 13,370.

Germany imposed a month-long “lockdown light” on Nov. 2 to rein in a second wave that is sweeping much of Europe. Bars and restaurants are closed, but schools and shops remain open.

On Wednesday, German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray to disperse thousands of protesters angry about coronavirus restrictions.

Wieler welcomed recent news on experimental COVID-19 vaccine trials, adding that vaccines with an efficacy of more than 90% would be “great weapons” in the fight against the pandemic.