FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for a news conference regarding the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination process at general practices, in Berlin, Germany, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn doesn’t expect company doctors to start administering vaccinations on a regular basis before the end of the second quarter, he said on Friday.

Spahn was speaking after he visited vaccine maker IDT Biologika in Dessau, eastern Germany.