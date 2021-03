FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a news conference, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 19, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday it was right to be completely transparent about AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“On this basis, everyone knows that we do not hide anything, that we do not say something that might be conspicuous, but that we really put things on the table transparently,” she told a news conference.