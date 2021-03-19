Merkel says "our motto is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate"

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following the 13. Integration Summit at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 9, 2021. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government’s motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is “vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate” and it will soon have more flexibility to offer people shots, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Deliveries of additional doses from BioNtech/Pfizer will allow regions bordering France to receive extra shots because of the spread of the South African variant there, Merkel said.