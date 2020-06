FILE PHOTO: An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020. Picture taken on March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - A vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic by CureVac could be on the market in mid-2021, the unlisted German company said on Wednesday.

CureVac might be able to apply for approval early next year, Klaus Cichutek, President of German vaccine regulator PEI, added during a joint videoconference.